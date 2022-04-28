Overwatch 2’s open beta has started – here’s how to play

This week marks the beginning of the public access Overwatch 2 beta, which will allow existing players a chance to play the game ahead of its official launch.

Activision Blizzard released the original back in May 2016 and since then has seen a large number of players fight head-to-head in its hero-based first-person shooter, with characters like Tracer, Reaper and Doomfist.

Some of these infamous heroes will be making a return in the new title, as well as being joined by some new faces.

Essentially a soft launch, Overwatch players who have a registered account on Battle.net will be able to try out new game modes in the sequel, such as “Push”, as well as playing as the latest hero in the series, Sojourn.

To find out how to sign up for the open beta, keep reading the rest of the article below.

How to sign up for the ‘Overwatch 2’ open beta

The open beta for Overwatch 2 started on 27 April 2022 and will be available to registered players until 17 May 2022.

In order to sign up for a chance to join the open beta, players will need to register their interest on the official Overwatch 2 website. If they are successful, players will receive an email for their registered account.

Unfortunately for console players, the beta is only available on PC but players looking to join in on the action will be able to do so at a later date, providing they already own a copy of Overwatch.

