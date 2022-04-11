Over half of Ukraine's children now refugees, says US UN ambassador

US Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has said that the refugee crisis in Ukraine is the largest in Europe since the Second World War, with over half of the nation’s children displaced.

“Half of Ukraine’s children have left behind their homes, their schools, and often, at least one of their parents,” Thomas-Greenfield said at a UN Security Council Briefing on Monday (11 April.)

The UN Refugee Agency estimates that over 4.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since 24 February.

