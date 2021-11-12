Over 65s without Covid booster jabs barred from French venues from December

The French government has announced that from 15 December, anyone aged 65 and over must have had a booster jab six months and five weeks after their second jab – or risk being barred from France’s indoor venues.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced more details of the new rules on Wednesday.

Since 9 August, visitors to all French restaurants and any venue accommodating 50 people or more, in addition to regional train and plane passengers, have been required to display their pass sanitaire, a proof of vaccination QR code stored within the TousAntiCovid app – for which the NHS’s Covid Pass is now accepted.

But from next month, health pass QR codes for all those aged 65 or above will automatically be deactivated six months and five weeks after their second vaccine shot.

Covid booster jabs are only available six months after a second dose of the injection, giving those in that age bracket just five weeks to get their booster before their Covid Pass becomes invalid.

If someone had their second jab on 15 March 2021, for example, their proof of vaccination would have expired on 20 October 2021.

If they hadn’t yet got their booster, they would subsequently be unable to enter many public spaces while on holiday in France.

An amendment to the UK government website page on Covid restrictions for France reads: “The French Government has announced that from 15 December, those who are 65 and over and who have been fully vaccinated for more than six months and five weeks will need to demonstrate that they have received an approved Covid-19 booster injection in order to access the ‘pass sanitaire’ in France. We will update this page with further information when it becomes available.”

As of 11 November, 11.4 million people in the UK have taken up a third “booster” jab, including seven out of 10 people aged over 80.

While the additional jabs are being made available to anyone over 50 as well as those with health concerns and weakened immune systems, France’s rule change will leave many people unable to enter its indoor venues this winter without proof of a booster jab.

Anyone who enters one of the restricted venues and modes of transport without a valid Pass Sanitaire can be fined €135 (£115).

The UK’s health secretary Sajid Javid recently hinted that harsher Covid restrictions could be imposed on Britons who refuse or fail to take up a booster jab, with No 10 sources saying this could also impact international travel rules.

According to sources, the government is “reviewing the implications and requirements of boosters for international travel certification” and “looking at whether and how booster vaccinations could be included in the NHS Covid pass for travel”.

The change to UK rules was not said to be imminent, but No 10 did confirm that ministers were considering imposing heavier quarantine and testing requirements on those who turned down a booster jab.

