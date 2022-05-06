Outgoing Wandsworth council leader says partygate and porn scandal played a part in Tory loss

Wandsworth‘s outgoing leader, Ravi Govindia, told Sky News that multiple scandals played a part in the Tories losing control of the council in the local elections.

Govindia said that the Partygate scandal as well as Neil Parish watching pornography in the House of Commons had been factors in the loss.

“There were a number of people picking up different things that they were concerned about and that came up on the doorstep,” Govindia said.

It is the first time that Labour has won Wandsworth council since 1978.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.