‘Our hearts are broken’: Stacey Solomon reveals family dog Theo has died

Stacey Solomon has spoken out after losing her dog, Theo.

On Tuesday, the Loose Women star shared an Instagram post revealing that her dog had died at the age of 11.

Solomon shared the news in a caption alongside a series of photographs of herself and her children with Theo.

“Sweet dreams Theo,” her post began. “The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken.”

The 32-year-old continued: “Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years.

“We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty.

“I miss you so much already. My little girl. But oh my goodness the memories and the love you brought into our lives.”

Solomon went on to say how much Theo had meant to her throughout her life and the lives of her children: Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, Rex, two, and Rose, two months.

“Thank you for everything Theo,” she wrote. “For protecting me and the boys when we needed it most.

“For loving us no matter what and for holding on for so long and waiting to meet your little sister, Rose.

“Rex has had the best friend in you that he could ever have wished for and the boys have had the best protector in the whole wide world.

“Even though Rex is only little I know him, Zachary and Leighton will never ever forget you.”

Solomon continued by referencing her other dog, Peanut.

“Peanut is missing his cuddle buddy very much so we are trying to make it up to him in our cuddles but I know it’s just not the same,” she wrote.

“Too the moon and back Theo ♥️ Forever ♥️ Sleep tight my beautiful little lady.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Our hearts are broken’: Stacey Solomon reveals family dog Theo has died