Otto Wallin ‘more than ready’ to fight for Tyson Fury’s world title if champion vacates belt

Otto Wallin is “more than ready” to fight for the WBC heavyweight title if Tyson Fury vacates the belt, according to the Swede’s promoter.

Wallin’s sole defeat as a professional came against Fury in 2019, when the Briton won on points despite sustaining a cut that threatened to cost him a victory.

Both men have fought and won three times since that bout, with Fury having said that his most recent fight – against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last month – would be his last.

If Fury, 33 is to retire, he will be forced to relinquish the WBC title, and Wallin would be keen for a shot at the vacant gold.

His promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports: “Tyson Fury is the people’s champion, gracious and classy!

“If Tyson vacates the title, Otto is more than ready to fight [Deontay] Wilder for the title.

“He is even ready to challenge the winner of [Oleksandr] Usyk’s rematch against [Anthony] Joshua.”

Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk is set to defend the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles against Joshua in July, having dethroned the Briton with a points win in London last September.

Wilder, meanwhile, was undefeated until his second fight against Fury, who stopped the American in 2020 to take the WBC belt.

The pair, who controversially drew in their initial clash in 2018, concluded their trilogy last October as Fury won via knockout again.

