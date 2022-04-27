Osman Kavala: Hundreds protest against Turkish activist’s life sentence in Istanbul

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the imposing Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul to protest against Osman Kavala’s prison sentence.

The respected philanthropist – who earned the ire of Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan with his alleged involvement in anti-government events years ago – was handed an aggravated life sentence this week.

Mr Kavala is charged with attempting to overthrow the government and had previously been in prison for nearly five years without any verdict.

Demonstrators gathered in Instanbul hold placards reading “do not obey” as they protested in front of the courthouse.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.