Oslo Diamond League schedule and start times including Dream Mile 2022

The Diamond League rolls into Oslo this week with Jakob Ingebrigtsen, one of the sport’s superstars, performing in front of his home Norwegian fans.
Also known as the Bislett Games, the Dream Mile will be the most anticipated event with the Olympic champion expected to shoot for the European record, held by Steve Cram who ran 3:46.32 at this very event in 1985.
Great Britain’s Jake Wightman will join Ingebrigtsen in the Dream Mile, while Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson is also in action in the 800m.
National championships and trials for this summer’s World Championships are on the horizon, meaning these final Diamond League meets this month could be crucial for athletes to round into form.
Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Oslo at the Bislett Stadium.
How can I watch and is there a live stream?
You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.
Coverage starts at 19:00 BST, with young Dutch star Femke Bol up immediately in the women’s 400m hurdles.
16 June
Times BST
- 16:25 400m Hurdles Women National
- 16:31 Shot Put Women
- 16:38 4x100m Men
- 16:50 4x100m Women
- 17:00 1500m Men National
- 17:10 1500m Women National
- 17:45 Pole Vault Men
- 17:45 200m Men National
- 17:51 Hammer Throw Men
- 17:56 200m Women National
- 18:06 100m Men National Heat A
- 18:16 100m Women National
- 18:26 100m Men National Heat B
- 18:46 Opening Ceremony
- 18:53 Race to Zero 100m Para Men
- 19:04 400m Hurdles Women
- 19:14 400m Men
- 19:15 Long Jump Men
- 19:19 5000m Women
- 19:39 100m Men
- 20:44 200m Women
- 20:48 Discus Throw Women
- 19:49 5000M Men
- 20:13 110m Hurdles Men
- 20:25 800m Women
- 20:38 400m Hurdles Men
- 20:50 Dream Mile Men
- 21:07 4x400m Women
