Oslo Diamond League schedule and start times including Dream Mile 2022

The Diamond League rolls into Oslo this week with Jakob Ingebrigtsen, one of the sport’s superstars, performing in front of his home Norwegian fans.

Also known as the Bislett Games, the Dream Mile will be the most anticipated event with the Olympic champion expected to shoot for the European record, held by Steve Cram who ran 3:46.32 at this very event in 1985.

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman will join Ingebrigtsen in the Dream Mile, while Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson is also in action in the 800m.

National championships and trials for this summer’s World Championships are on the horizon, meaning these final Diamond League meets this month could be crucial for athletes to round into form.

Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Oslo at the Bislett Stadium.

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 19:00 BST, with young Dutch star Femke Bol up immediately in the women’s 400m hurdles.

16 June

Times BST

16:25 400m Hurdles Women National

16:31 Shot Put Women

16:38 4x100m Men

16:50 4x100m Women

17:00 1500m Men National

17:10 1500m Women National

17:45 Pole Vault Men

17:45 200m Men National

17:51 Hammer Throw Men

17:56 200m Women National

18:06 100m Men National Heat A

18:16 100m Women National

18:26 100m Men National Heat B

18:46 Opening Ceremony

18:53 Race to Zero 100m Para Men

19:04 400m Hurdles Women

19:14 400m Men

19:15 Long Jump Men

19:19 5000m Women

19:39 100m Men

20:44 200m Women

20:48 Discus Throw Women

19:49 5000M Men

20:13 110m Hurdles Men

20:25 800m Women

20:38 400m Hurdles Men

20:50 Dream Mile Men

21:07 4x400m Women

