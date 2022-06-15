Oslo Diamond League schedule and start times including Dream Mile 2022 (cloned)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen headlines the Diamond League in Oslo this week with Norway’s 1,500m Olympic champion targeting a sensational performance in the Dream Mile.
Norway’s other track superstar, Karsten Warholm, is out injured following a hamstring issue in the Rabat Diamond League earlier this month.
But there promises to be plenty of intriguing races on Thursday evening, with Steve Cram’s 37-year European record (3:46.32 ) in the mile at threat, though firstly Ingebrigtsen will hope to become the first man in his family to win the prestigious event.
Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson is also in action in the women’s 800m, while others sharpen up as National Championships and trials for this summer’s World Championships draw closer.
Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Oslo at the Bislett Stadium.
How can I watch and is there a live stream?
You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.
Coverage starts at 19:00 BST, with young Dutch star Femke Bol up immediately in the women’s 400m hurdles.
16 June
Times BST
- 16:25 400m Hurdles Women National
- 16:31 Shot Put Women
- 16:38 4x100m Men
- 16:50 4x100m Women
- 17:00 1500m Men National
- 17:10 1500m Women National
- 17:45 Pole Vault Men
- 17:45 200m Men National
- 17:51 Hammer Throw Men
- 17:56 200m Women National
- 18:06 100m Men National Heat A
- 18:16 100m Women National
- 18:26 100m Men National Heat B
- 18:46 Opening Ceremony
- 18:53 Race to Zero 100m Para Men
- 19:04 400m Hurdles Women
- 19:14 400m Men
- 19:15 Long Jump Men
- 19:19 5000m Women
- 19:39 100m Men
- 20:44 200m Women
- 20:48 Discus Throw Women
- 19:49 5000M Men
- 20:13 110m Hurdles Men
- 20:25 800m Women
- 20:38 400m Hurdles Men
- 20:50 Dream Mile Men
- 21:07 4x400m Women
