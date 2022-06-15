Oslo Diamond League live stream: How to watch 2022 meet online and on TV

Jakob Ingebrigtsen headlines the Diamond League in Oslo this week with Norway’s 1,500m Olympic champion targeting a sensational performance in the Dream Mile.

Norway’s other track superstar, Karsten Warholm, is out injured following a hamstring issue in the Rabat Diamond League earlier this month.

But there promises to be plenty of intriguing races on Thursday evening, with Steve Cram’s 37-year European record (3:46.32 ) in the mile at threat, though firstly Ingebrigtsen will hope to become the first man in his family to win the prestigious event.

Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson is also in action in the women’s 800m, while others sharpen up as National Championships and trials for this summer’s World Championships draw closer.

Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Oslo at the Bislett Stadium.

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 19:00 BST, with young Dutch star Femke Bol up immediately in the women’s 400m hurdles.

16 June

Times BST

16:25 400m Hurdles Women National

16:31 Shot Put Women

16:38 4x100m Men

16:50 4x100m Women

17:00 1500m Men National

17:10 1500m Women National

17:45 Pole Vault Men

17:45 200m Men National

17:51 Hammer Throw Men

17:56 200m Women National

18:06 100m Men National Heat A

18:16 100m Women National

18:26 100m Men National Heat B

18:46 Opening Ceremony

18:53 Race to Zero 100m Para Men

19:04 400m Hurdles Women

19:14 400m Men

19:15 Long Jump Men

19:19 5000m Women

19:39 100m Men

20:44 200m Women

20:48 Discus Throw Women

19:49 5000M Men

20:13 110m Hurdles Men

20:25 800m Women

20:38 400m Hurdles Men

20:50 Dream Mile Men

21:07 4x400m Women

