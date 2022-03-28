Oscars viewers saddened as Bob Saget not featured in ‘In Memoriam’ tributes

Oscars viewers have called out the Academy for not including Bob Saget in their “In Memoriam” tribute section.

As is tradition, Sunday night’s (27 March) annual ceremony featured a section of tributes to stars of the screen who have died in the past year.

Underscored by a choir singing Sarah McLachlan’s “I Will Remember You”, this year’s segment honoured stars including Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Richard Donner, Stephen Sondheim and Betty White.

However, many viewers noticed that Saget was not among the tributes, following his death in January aged 65.

The Full House star was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida just one day after performing a live show on 9 January.

A medical report concluded that Saget died from a blow to the head, most likely from falling backwards and striking his head against the carpeted floor.

“So, uh, Bob Saget doesn’t get included in the In Memoriam?” one commenter wrote.

“The Oscars forgot @bobsaget in their In Memoriam Tribute,” another tweet read.

One social media user posted: “Okay but don’t include Bob Saget in your memoriam #Oscars. F***ing rude.”

While Saget was best known for his TV work and comedy, he had acted in and directed a number of films too.

