Oscars organisers claim Will Smith refused to leave after Chris Rock slap

Oscars organisers claim Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday’s ceremony following his altercation with Chris Rock, but he refused to do so.

The Hollywood star took offence to a joke made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and strolled on stage to slap Rock around the face.

The Academy has since confirmed Smith – who later won Best Actor – was asked to leave for his actions.

“While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” a statement read.

