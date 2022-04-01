Oscars organisers claim Will Smith refused to leave after Chris Rock slap

Posted on April 1, 2022 0

Oscars organisers claim Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday’s ceremony following his altercation with Chris Rock, but he refused to do so.

The Hollywood star took offence to a joke made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and strolled on stage to slap Rock around the face.

The Academy has since confirmed Smith – who later won Best Actor – was asked to leave for his actions.

“While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” a statement read.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Oscars organisers claim Will Smith refused to leave after Chris Rock slap