Oscars: Lady Gaga shares touching moment with Liza Minnelli during ceremony

Posted on March 29, 2022 0

Lady Gaga has been praised for her “kind” gesture towards Liza Minnelli at the 2022 Oscars.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, the pair appeared on stage together to present the biggest award of the evening, Best Picture.

After introducing Minnelli as a “true showbusiness legend”, Gaga later helped the 76-year-old actor read her lines on the teleprompter, leaning in and saying: “I got you”.

The duo were also seen laughing and holding hands throughout their time on stage, leading to many on social media praising the heartwarming interaction.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Oscars: Lady Gaga shares touching moment with Liza Minnelli during ceremony