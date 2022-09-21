Oscars 2023: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit Claims India’s Official Entry ‘Chhello Show’ Is A Copy Of A 1988 Italian Film

India’s official entry for Oscars 2023 was announced as the Gujrati film Chhello Show by the Film Federation of India (FFI). While Twitter is abuzz with excitement and disappointment about the entry, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit accuses India’s official entry Chhello Show of not being original.

Gujarati film Chhello Show is a coming-of-age film about a young boy’s love affair with cinema. Set in a village called Saurashtra, it follows a nine-year-old who bribes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends a summer watching movies from the projection booth. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli in pivotal roles. Chhello Show also saw some international buzz as it premiered as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Instagram and shared the poster of the Chhello Show alongside a similar poster of Cinema Paradiso and accused the Indian release of not being original.

Cinema Paradiso is a 1988 Italian coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Giuseppe Tornatore. The film recieved critical and commercial success and also won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Ashoke in his post wrote, “The jury of #FFI falters once again. Selects the film #ChhelloShow as India’s Oscar entry, which is a copy of #CinemaParadiso.The basic rule of originality has been overlooked and the film will be rejected only because it’s a copy. Another opportunity lost.”

According to FFI president TP Aggarwal, Chhello Show was unanimously chosen over films such as SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry.

Chhello Show also titled as Last Film Show in English will also see a countrywide theatrical release on October 14.

