Oscars 2022: Will Smith To Face Consequences Of Slapping Chris Rock; Academy Launches “Formal Review”

The 94th Academy Awards saw some unforgettable moments and unfortunately, one of them is Will Smith getting on stage to slap Chris Rock for a joke involving his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident left audiences stunned. And now, as the world is still reeling from the shock of the events of the Oscars night, the Academy has decided to launch a “formal review” to look into the onstage altercation. The Academy has condemned Will Smith’s actions and they will most likely have consequences. However, it is unclear if he will have to return his Best Actor Oscar which he won for King Richard minutes after slapping Chris Rock.

According to a report on Variety, a representative said, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

After the incident took place the Academy initially addressed it in a statement that said, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form./Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

Will Smith in his tear-filled Oscar acceptance speech addressed the journey of making the film and the events of the night. He also shared an apology to Chris Rock who had earlier told LAPD that he won’t be pressing any charges. In his apology, Smith wrote, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

