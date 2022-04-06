Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Incident Has Turned Into A Tattoo Trend, But The Internet Is Not Impressed

Hollywood actor Will Smith, who won the Best Actor Award at the 94th Academy Awards, resigned from the Academy (earlier this month) after his infamous on-stage altercation with actor-comedian Chris Rock. While the ‘slapgate’ incident left several attendees and fans watching the ceremony stunned, it has become a popular tattoo trend. Yes, you heard it right. Many people are getting the unforgettable episode inked on their bodies, and it doesn’t seem to impress the internet.

Taking to Instagram, several people from around the globe have shared glimpses of their new tattoo featuring Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But their comments sections were flooded with witty comments from netizens who wanted to know the reason behind their choice of tattoo.

In a recent conversation with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on a British radio station, tattoo artist Jon Arton also shared his story and revealed how he ended up making the tattoo on a man’s leg. While the weird request left him surprised initially, the Birmingham based tattoo artist did post a couple of photos of the tattoo. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Smith even penned a note to Rock after the ceremony and apologised for his ‘unacceptable’ actions. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith wrote and shared the post on Instagram.

On the other hand, Smith’s action left fans and the fraternity divided as many slammed his actions, while his well-wishers stood in his support.

