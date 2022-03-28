Oscars 2022: The biggest and most memorable moments from the awards

The 2022 Academy Awards have now been and gone, and what a memorable night it was.

Anyone who kept up with last night’s Oscars will be aware of the drama that went down between Chris Rock and Will Smith, following a comment the comedian made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

Beyonce performed with a huge party of dancers, with every single thing in the performance the same shade of lime green.

Lady Gaga also shared a touching moment with Liza Minnelli, who is struggling from several illnesses and in a wheelchair.

