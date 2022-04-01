Oscars 2022 Slapgate: Will Smith Admits Slapping Chris Rock Was A Publicity Stunt; Read Details

The 94th Academy Award continues to trend on various social platforms thanks to the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘slapgate’ incident. While the incident left the fraternity and fans divided; new heated arguments, memes and posts related to the controversial episode continue to surface even today.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Smith, who bagged the Best Actor’s Award for his performance in ‘King Richard’ later that same night, recently admitted that the entire episode was a publicity stunt. Yes, you heard it right. While the ‘slapgate’ incident rattled the entire film industry, the 53-year-old actor followed up with a long apology note the next day. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he wrote.

Smith’s confession comes hours after Academy’s shared a statement announcing the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the Oscar-winning actor. The Academy even penned an apology to Rock as they wrote: “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment.”

SEE ALSO: Chris Rock Breaks His Silence On Altercation With Will Smith At Oscars 2022

While Smith could face suspension or worse by the end of the board’s decision, the ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ actor’s admission surely left everyone astounded. And if you reached here reading this piece then Mashable India would like to wish you a HAPPY APRIL FOOL’S DAY.

The contents of this article are fictitious, and there’s no admission of any kind made by Will Smith. With the ‘slapgate’ episode driving conversations on the internet, we would like to inform you that it wasn’t a publicity stunt.

Cover image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

