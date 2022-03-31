Oscars 2022 Slapgate: The Academy Apologises To Chris Rock; Say 'Thank You For Your Resilience'

With the internet still buzzing with conversations related to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre, the Academy, in their recently released statement, has issued an official apology to the actor-comedian, Chris Rock. While the latter’s inappropriate ‘G.I. Jane’ joke about Jada Pinkett Smith left her husband Smith furious, the ‘King Richard’ actor ended up slapping Rock on-stage. While Smith’s actions left everyone stunned, the actor continued to slam Rock by screaming “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth,” even after returning to his seat. On the other hand, Chris Rock continued with the Best Documentary Award presentation.

While the altercation left fans and fraternity divided, the Academy released a statement recently stating that they have initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Oscar-winning actor. In addition to the announcement, the Academy even apologised to Rock as they wrote, “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment.” Read the entire statement here.

In addition to initiating disciplinary proceedings initiated against the actor and apologising to Chris Rock, the Academy in the recently-released statement even mentioned that they had asked Smith to leave the ceremony but he refused.

Meanwhile, in a lengthy apology note posted by Will Smith, he did accept his ‘unacceptable’ behaviour. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote.

On the other hand, Chris Rock, who preferred to maintain silence on the incident, in his recent performance in Boston said, “I’m still kind of processing what happened.”

