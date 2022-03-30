Oscars 2022 Slapgate: Jim Carrey Says He Would've Sued Will Smith For Millions; Calls Out “Spineless” Hollywood

A lot went down at the 2022 Oscars but overshadowing the historic highs and lows, is Will Smith landing a slap right across Chris Rock’s face on stage. The actor who won the Best Actor award this year for his role in King Richard was enraged by a joke the stand-up comedian made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. While the incident was shocking in itself, many were outraged at how Smith sat back down in the audience while those around continued to cheer – all this while the Academy broadcast and streamed the whole incident. Among the many reactions coming from within the industry, actor Jim Carrey has responded by saying that he was “sickened” by what went down at the award ceremony this year.

Jim Carrey has called out Hollywood for being “spineless” in his response to the Oscars 2022 moment. As per reports on Huffpost, the actor said, “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

He also said, “If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

Saying that he has “nothing against Will” the actor added, “[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night…It was a selfish moment.”

The actor also added that Chris Rock didn’t press charges after the slap but he should’ve. “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever,” he said.

Meanwhile, following Will Smith’s apology on social media, Jada Pinkett Smith has also broken her silence in a recent post. Read about it here:

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At Oscars 2022 In Post About Healing

SEE ALSO: Oscars 2022: Chris Rock’s “G.I. Jane Joke” That Left Will Smith Fuming, Explained

Cover image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Oscars 2022 Slapgate: Jim Carrey Says He Would've Sued Will Smith For Millions; Calls Out "Spineless" Hollywood