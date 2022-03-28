Oscars 2022: Lupita Nyong'o's Reaction To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Sparks A Hilarious Meme-Fest Online

Actress Lupita Nyong’o, who was seated next to Will Smith at the 94th Academy Award, found herself in the most awkward situation when the latter engaged in an altercation with presenter Chris Rock. While Rock, who was on the stage to present the award for Best Documentary, joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, which didn’t go down well with the ‘King Richard’ actor, who stormed onto the stage and slapped the comedian-actor.

Like others, even Nyong’o looked stunned by Smith’s actions, but her reaction instantly caught everyone’s attention and turned into meme-fodder, giving the internet a string of hilarious memes. Check out a few funny ones here:

And that’s how #LupitaNyongo became the new meme of this year: pic.twitter.com/Srt7TK3brV — Julieth ❀ (@troubleshade) March 28, 2022

The entire incident began when Rock took the stage to present the Best Documentary Award and cracked the ‘G.I. Jane’ joke, leaving Will Smith fuming. And as Smith returned to his seat after an altercation with Rock, he responded to the latter’s odd remarks saying, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***king mouth.” Watch the entire episode here:

Smith, who took home the Best Actor for his brilliant performance in ‘King Richard’, during his speech apologised for his emotional outburst, earlier in the night. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” Smith said.

While Smith and Rock’s altercation left everyone stunned, and Nyong’o’s reaction turned into the latest meme on the day, the comedian-actor refused to press charges against Smith, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” LAPD told Variety as they issued a statement.

SEE ALSO: Will Smith’s Oscars Altercation With Chris Rock Leaves Internet Furious; Latter Ends Up Slamming Wrong ‘Will Smith’ On Twitter

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Oscars 2022: Lupita Nyong'o's Reaction To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Sparks A Hilarious Meme-Fest Online