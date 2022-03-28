Oscars 2022: Live updates on Will Smith and Chris Rock drama, winners in full and more

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars

This year’s Oscars featured shocks, sighs and surprises – but all anyone will care about is a slap. The Academy Awards took place on Sunday night (27 March), with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.

The biggest story of the night had almost nothing to do with the awards: a shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. Smith walked up onto the stage and appeared to smack Rock in the face, before shouting at him to not refer to his wife again.

It undoubtedly overshadowed the night as a whole, and notably – about half an hour later – Smith’s win of the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. Through tears, Smith called himself “a vessel of love” and apologised to the Academy. The LAPD confirmed that Rock is not pressing charges. The Academy said it “does not condone violence of any form”.

Elsewhere, Coda was awarded Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress went to Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye,West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress, and Troy Kotsur took home Best Supporting Actor for Coda.

Check out the full list of tonight’s winners here and revisit all of the night’s awards, jokes and developments in our live blog below…

Show latest update 1648462497 Will Smith dances at Oscars after party Will Smith was filmed dancing to his own hit “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” after hitting Chris Rock Ellie Harrison 28 March 2022 11:14 1648461647 Where was Bob Saget in the ‘In Memoriam’ tributes? Many Oscars viewers were upset that the Full House star, who died in January, didn’t get a mention Ellie Harrison 28 March 2022 11:00 1648460875 Lakeith Stanfield was asked what he made of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and he had one word for the whole situation: “Surreal.” Ellie Harrison 28 March 2022 10:47 1648460147 Jimmy Kimmel has been weighing in on the Will Smith/Chris Rock saga The late night host discussed the astonishing moment in a podcast that aired after the ceremony. Read what he had to say here… Ellie Harrison 28 March 2022 10:35 1648458589 Bernardine Evaristo, the author of the Booker Prize-winning novel Girl, Woman, Other, has tweeted about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, condemning his choice to “resort to violence instead of utilising the power of words” Ellie Harrison 28 March 2022 10:09 1648458452 Here’s Will Smith’s tearful acceptance speech once again Will Smith breaks down in tears during Oscars acceptance speech Ellie Harrison 28 March 2022 10:07 1648457278 Before the Will Smith/Chris Rock drama unfolded, the Oscars ceremony was already quite an eventful night. Here’s a handful of stories from earlier on in the evening you might have missed Ellie Harrison 28 March 2022 09:47 1648455262 Will Smith has addressed the Chris Rock altercation on his Instagram After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke the comedian made about his wife Jada, Smith wrote on Instagram: “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!” Read the full story here Ellie Harrison 28 March 2022 09:14 1648453953 Philadelphian politician Brendan Boyle is one of the many, many Twitter users who has made a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air joke after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. Ellie Harrison 28 March 2022 08:52 1648452266 Lots of people have been asking if Will Smith will have to give his Best Actor Oscar back after the altercation with Chris Rock. The Independent has contacted the Academy for comment on this. In the meantime, many of his fans are very happy he took home the award. Ellie Harrison 28 March 2022 08:24

Source Link Oscars 2022: Live updates on Will Smith and Chris Rock drama, winners in full and more