Oscars 2022: Jada Pinkett Smith Seen Laughing In An Alternate Angle Post Will Smith-Chris Rock Slapgate Incident – Watch

With the Academy issuing an official apology to actor-comedian Chris Rock for Will Smith’s ‘unacceptable and inexcusable’ actions at the 94th Academy Awards, a new alternate angle video that has surfaced online shows Jada laughing post the ‘slapgate’ incident.

The prestigious event which took place on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, witnessed a gala of celebrities gather under one roof, but the highlight of the ceremony was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on-stage for making an inappropriate joke at his wife, Jada. While the ‘King Richard’ actor’s actions left everyone stunned, Jada was caught laughing on camera post her husband’s outburst. Check out the video here:

While the newly surfaced video continues to spread like wildfire on various social platforms, more and more netizens have been sharing their opinion in the comments section. With the incident leaving fans and the film industry divided, social media continues to buzz with reports of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation.

Actor-comedian Chris Rock, who maintained silence on the subject for a long time, shared his views on the incident at his recent standup gig in Boston. “I’m still kind of processing what happened,” he said, while Smith took to Instagram to pen a long apology note. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote while apologising to Rock and the Academy.

On the other hand, the Academy recently issued a statement stating that they have initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Oscar-winning actor, and he could face suspension, expulsion or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

