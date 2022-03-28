Oscars 2022: Everything You Need To Know About Namit Malhotra, The Man Behind 'Dune's Visual Effects

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s movie ‘Dune’ starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya emerged victorious at the 94th Academy Awards with six wins. The sci-fi drama, which was nominated in ten categories, ended up securing most of the technical awards, including the Best Visual Effects Award on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

But an interesting fact about the movie is that its visual effects were done by DNEG, a renowned company led by an Indian, Namit Malhotra. Son of Bollywood producer, Naresh Malhotra, Namit manages the UK-based firm, which has won several accolades for its world-class visual effects over the years.

DNEG, who had have also worked on the visual effects of Daniel Craig starrer ‘No Time To Die’ which was also nominated in the same category as ‘Dune’, faced tough competition from other nominated movies like ‘Free Guy’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’.

That’s a wrap for the 94th #AcademyAwards! Congratulations to our incredible @dunemovie team and to all the other winners & nominees of the night! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0EOcAA4Cbg — DNEG (@dneg) March 28, 2022

While DNEG has won Oscars in the past for his brilliant VFX work, Dune VFX supervisor, Paul Lambert did extend his gratitude to the UK-based firm in his winning speech. “VFX is the achievement of hundreds of people around the world, so a huge congratulations to all the artists and production from DNEG.”

Information and Broadcasting Union Minister Anurag Thakur also penned a congratulatory message to DNEG and Namit Malhotra on their epic Oscar win. “Congratulations to DNEG, VFX & Animation Studio led by CEO Namit Malhotra on winning the #Oscar in the ‘Best Visual Effects’ category for their team’s work on Dune! India is leading the way in the AVGC sector, we’re geared up to meet the global demand w/ our innovations & talent,” Thakur tweeted.

Congratulations to DNEG,VFX & Animation Studio led by CEO Namit Malhotra on winning the #Oscar in the ‘Best Visual Effects’ category for their team’s work on Dune! India is leading the way in the AVGC sector, we’re geared up to meet the global demand w/ our innovations & talent. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 28, 2022

Apart from Best Visual Effects Award, Dune also bagged Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score Awards at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Oscars 2022: Will Smith Punches Chris Rock On Stage, Says ‘Keep My Wife’s Name Out Of Your F*cking Mouth’

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Oscars 2022: Everything You Need To Know About Namit Malhotra, The Man Behind 'Dune's Visual Effects