Oscars 2022 Co-Host Amy Schumer Is 'Still Triggered And Traumatized' By Will Smith-Chris Rock Slapgate Incident

Days after the infamous on-stage altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have initiated disciplinary proceedings against the ‘King Richard’ Oscar-winning actor. But the internet is already witnessing people taking sides while sharing their opinion on the incident that happened at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. While Hollywood legend Jim Carrey called Hollywood ‘spineless’ for giving Smith a standing ovation during his Oscar-winning speech, just moments after he slapped presenter Chris Rock on-stage, co-host Amy Schumer took to social media and called the entire episode ‘disturbing’.

In a now-deleted post, Schumer, who hosted the ceremony with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, stated that she was ‘still triggered and traumatized’ by the incident. Furthermore, she praised her actor-comedian friend Chris Rock for handling the situation like a professional as she added, “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.”

Smith shared a long note on social media apologising to the Academy and Chris Rock for his ‘unacceptable’ behaviour. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he wrote.

While the infamous incident rattled the entire entertainment industry, Chris Rock broke his silence during his recent standup performance in Boston. “I’m still kind of processing what happened,” the actor-comedian said. Read more about it here.

Meanwhile, in a recent statement shared by the Academy, they revealed that the 53-year-old actor was asked to leave the ceremony post the slapgate incident but he refused to leave the ceremony.

