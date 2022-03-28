Oscars 2022: Chris Rock's “G.I. Jane Joke” That Left Will Smith Fuming, Explained

Even after weeks of Oscar predictions, nobody had Will Smith smacking Chris Rock on stage on their bingo card. A lot has been said about the 94th Academy Awards. The ceremony saw some pleasantly surprising wins like CODA taking home the Best Picture award while the film’s star Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win an Oscar. Besides, BTS showed up virtually to surprise fans without any warnings. The Best Actor win went to Will Smith for his rousing role in King Richard, an achievement that has now been overshadowed by his much-talked-about altercation.

In a jaw-dropping moment from the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith got up on stage and smacked comedian Chris Rock right across his face. The assault came after Rock told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith as a part of his performance. The joke enraged Smith enough to slap Rock before returning to his seat and screaming, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth!”. It all happened during the Academy Awards ceremony where Smith was later given the Best Actor award. For those who didn’t understand why the joke left Smith fuming (although his actions can’t be justified), here’s what happened:

Chris Rock’s joke compared Jada Pinkett Smith to G.I. Jane. He said “Jada, can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2”. The film in question cast Demi Moore as a female soldier who dons a shaved head. Rock was commenting on Jada’s shaved head for his punchline. It is known that The Matrix actress had to shave her head as she is suffering from alopecia which results in hair loss. The comedian making fun of his wife’s condition perhaps didn’t sit well with Will Smith who stormed on stage and hit him.

After the slap, Rock tried explaining, “It was a G.I. Jane joke,” to Smith who was still enraged. Jada has previously opened up about dealing with alopecia in a post.

