Oscars 2022: Academy Initiates Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith; Reveals Actor Refused To Leave The Ceremony

In what has now become the most shocking moment from the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith landed a slap right across Chris Rock’s face on stage. The actor was enraged after the comedian commented on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head look at the ceremony as a part of an insensitive joke. However, Smith later went on to collect his Best Actor award for his role in King Richard. The onstage altercation has sent shockwaves across Hollywood and in case you’re wondering why the actor wasn’t escorted out after physically assaulting a man, turns out they tried. The Academy is now looking into taking due action and has revealed that Will Smith was asked to leave the ceremony but he refused.

After addressing the incident that took place at the 94th Academy Award on social media, the Academy has now shared a full statement detailing its next steps. The statement (via Variety) reads, “The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

It revealed that Smith did not comply when asked to leave. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.” The statement also says that disciplinary action could include “suspension, expulsion,” among other sanctions.

A lot has been said about what went down at the 2022 Oscars. Following the incident that overshowed all the other highs and lows of the event, Will Smith shared his official apology to his fellow nominees, co-star and even Chris Rock.

