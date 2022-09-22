Oscar 2023 Predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘Avatar 2’ And More Best Picture Contenders

Oscars 2022 was rattled with controversy and is still a topic of discussion. Meanwhile, predictions of Oscars 2023 have already begun. The 95th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 12, 2023, in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater in LA. For the awards the films considered will be theatrically released from January 1 to December 31 of 2022. Some of the biggest releases of the year include Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, The Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once along side upcoming films like Avatar: The Way Of Water.

SEE ALSO: Film Twitter Is Convinced Not Picking RRR For OSCARS Is A Missed Opportunity And Here’s Why It Makes Sense

While these are the most likely nominees for not just at the Oscars but for the entire awards season, some of the others making quite the noise include Venice and Toronto favourite The Banshees of Inisherin, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, as well as Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. The mix will also see several sequels apart from Avatar 2 also known as Avatar: The Way of Water. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to be part of the list, meanwhile fans of Ryan Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have also been buzzing about the film.

Here are all the most likely nominees at the Oscars for Best Picture Category:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Led Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and more the film is a sequel to the 2009 science fiction epic Avatar. Directed and written by James Cameron, the film has been in the making for a decade with its sequels. Set to release by the end of 2022, the film also stars Cliff Curtis, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Led by Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Harry Shum Jr., and Jamie Lee Curtis Everything Everywhere All at Once has been impressing people across the globe. The film follows an aging Chinese immigrant who is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. The film is directed and written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The Fabelmans

Directed and written by Steven Spielberg along side Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, and Gabriel LaBelle. The film reportedly is a semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.

Top Gun: Maverick

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and led by Tom Cruise the film is a sequel to 1986 release Top Gun. It follows Pete Mitchell who continues to be a courageous test pilot, dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. It also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A sequel of Black Panther released in 2018, the film explores Wakanda once again. Directed by Ryan Coogler the film is written alongside Joe Robert Cole. Set to release on November 11, 2022 the film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, along side Michaela Coel, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Written and Directed by Martin McDonagh, the film stars Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon, and Brendan Gleeson in leading roles. It follows two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship and announces alarming consequences for both of them.

The Woman King

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood The Woman King stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega in leading roles. The film is a historical epic inspired by the true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Led by Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, and more, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out. The predecessor also went on to win several awards in 2021. The fall release is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Babylon

The film starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving also features many note-worthy cameos. The film follows Hollywood during the transition from silent films to movies with voice also known as talkies. The film reportedly follows several historical Hollywood figures as well as fictional characters. Directed and written by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle, the film will release by the end of December.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Rings Of Power’ To Explain Gandalf’s Origin, Meteor Man Is The Beloved Wizard From ‘LOTR’?

The Whale

Directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale follows a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Led by Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink it also stars, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.

Blonde

Directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. Led by Ana De Armas the Netflix fall release is a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe. It also recieved much love at Venice Film Festival with a standing ovation of 14 minutes. It also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson.

NOPE

Directed by Jordan Peele, Nope felt fans impressed across the globe. The film follows two siblings who run a horse ranch in California. They discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above while the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.

Decision to Leave

Directed by Park Chan-wook and written alongside Jeong Seo-kyeong, Decision to Leave follows a detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains. Starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il, it explores what happens when he meets the dead man’s mysterious wife.

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Oscar 2023 Predictions: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'Avatar 2' And More Best Picture Contenders