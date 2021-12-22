Oscar 2022: Indian Documentary 'Writing With Fire' Shortlisted; 'Koozhangal' Fails To Make The Cut

Earlier in October, a 15 member jury headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun, reviewed a couple of Indian movies before narrowing down to Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) as India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards. While the P.S. Vinothraj directorial managed to overcome the likes of Laila Aur Satt Geet, Nayattu, Mandela, Chhello Show and other movies in the Indian selection process, it failed to advance to the next round of the Academy Awards. But despite Koozhangal (Pebbles) omission, India still has its hopes alive with ‘Writing With Fire’ managing to secure a position to the next round.

While the nominations for all the categories for the 94th Oscar will be declared on February 8, the recent shortlist announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences marked the end of ‘Koozhangal’ (Pebbles) glorious run. But the selection of Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary ‘Writing With Fire’ to the next round gave desi-fans a reason to rejoice.

Thomas and Ghosh’s documentary chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, a newspaper run by Dalit women, who switch from print to digital to stay relevant in modern times amidst all the political and personal chaos. The documentary was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival as a part of the World Cinema Documentary Competition. And within no time ‘Writing With Fire’ had bagged several prestigious accolades on an international level which served as the right platform for the documentary.

Other documentaries which have advanced to the next round are: Ascension, Attica, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Faya Dayi, The First Wave, Flee, In the Same Breath, Julia, President, Procession, The Rescue, Simple as Water, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and The Velvet Underground.

Meanwhile, the 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 2022.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

