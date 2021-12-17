Osaka building fire: At least 27 feared dead in blaze at eight-storey building in Japan

At least 27 people are feared dead and dozens more have been rescued after a fire broke out at an eight-storey building in a busy shopping district in Japan’s Osaka on Friday morning.

The people in the building were found in a state of heart and lung failure and were rushed to the hospital, local media outlet NHK reported.

The fire was mostly extinguished after 30 minutes, with 70 fire engines mobilised to the scene.

More follows

