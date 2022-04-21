Orsolya Gaal news – latest: Suspect arrested in murder of NYC mother who was stabbed 58 times

220419 – Killer Sent Chilling Text Messages To Orsolya Gaal’s Husband

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, the New York City mother who was stabbed 58 times and dumped in a duffle bag at a park nearly a week ago.

Handyman David Bonola, 44, was taken into custody early Thursday and has been charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.

Law enforcement sources told NBC Mr Bonola was in a romantic relationship with her, and described the killing as a “crime of passion”.

Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs around the property, and may have previously lived there, sources said.

Investigators believe the 51-year-old mother-of-two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement.

The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged it to a nearby park early Saturday, leaving a trail of blood that police traced from the remains to her home.

Show latest update 1650554068 Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal Handyman David Bonola, 44, has been arrested and charged with the grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal. Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. Mr Bonola was in a relationship with Ms Gaal, and may have had access to the property after previously carrying out work there, police sources say. Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 16:14 1650552415 Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post. Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested and charged 44-year-old handyman David Bonola with Ms Gaal’s murder in what sources described as a “crime of passion”. Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 15:46 1650551136 ‘Crime of passion’: Police sources say David Bonola was in a relationship with Orsolya Gaal The 44-year-old Queens man arrested for the murder of Orsolya Gaal was in a relationship with her, police sources tell CBS2. Handyman David Bonola had carried out “odd jobs” around the Ms Gaal’s Forest Hills property, and the pair became romantically involved, law enforcement sources told the network. Ms Gaal was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso, and arm, and suffered multiple defensive wounds to her hand and fingers in a brutal attack in her home on Friday night, a medical examiner’s report found. Her killer placed her body in a sports bag and dumped it in a nearby park. Detectives said there were no signs that the killing was premeditated, describing it as a “crime of passion”. Orsolya Gaal was murdered in the basement of her Queens home, police say (Facebook) Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 15:25 1650550236 NYPD Commissioner announces arrest in Orsolya Gaal NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirms arrest in Orsolya Gaal murder enquiry. “NYPD Detectives have arrested a 44-year-old man from Queens in regard to the death of Orsolya Gaal. He has been charged with murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon.” Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 15:10 1650549341 Man charged with Orsolya Gaal murder did ‘odd jobs’ at her home The man charged with Orsolya Gaal’s murder was a handyman who did “odd jobs” at the home, 1010 Wins reported. David Bonola, 44, was arrested just before 1am on Thursday morning and is being held at a Queens police station. Citing law enforcement sources, 1010 Wins reports that Mr Bonola may have lived in the basement of Ms Gaal’s family home in Forest Hills for a period. Detectives are looking into whether the pair had a romantic relationship. Further details are expected to be released at a press conference at 11.30am. Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 14:55 1650548436 ‘Blood soaked’ boots found at murdered NYC mother Orsolya Gaal led police to killer: reports Detectives have charged a 44-year-old man with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag early Saturday morning. David Bonola, who was also charged with criminal tampering and possession of a weapon, was reportedly known to Ms Gaal, and may have carried out work on her family home in Queens. A police source told The New York Post that a pair of blood-soaked boots recovered from a trash can outside the property led them to make an arrest. Mr Bonola has no prior criminal history, according to the NYPD. They did not believe it was a premeditated killing. A medical examiner found Ms Gaal had been stabbed nearly 60 times. Police are expected to release more information at a press conference on Thursday morning. Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 14:40 1650547220 ‘Blood soaked’ boots found at Orsoyla Gaal’s home: report Just before the news of a suspect’s arrest, reports claimed that the NYPD are examining a pair of blood-soaked boots recovered from the Forest Hills home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered. A police source told the New York Post investigators are running DNA tests on the footwear found in a trash can outside the garage of the home. It is unclear if that alleged discovery had connection to the arrest. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports: Megan Sheets 21 April 2022 14:20 1650546222 Suspect named as 41-year-old David Bonola David Bonola, 41, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Law enforcement sources told NBC Mr Bonola is a handyman who lived close to Ms Gaal in Queens. Mr Bonola turned up at her home late on Friday night and the pair had an argument, sources told the network. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more: Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 14:03 1650545495 Suspect arrested, report says Fox News reported that a suspect has been arrested in Orsolya Gaal’s murder on Thursday morning. The outlet did not provide any details about the suspect but said that the NYPD will offer information at an 11.30am press conference. Megan Sheets 21 April 2022 13:51 1650542400 Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post. Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 13:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Suspect arrested in murder of NYC mother who was stabbed 58 times