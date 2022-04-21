Orsolya Gaal news – latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

220419 – Killer Sent Chilling Text Messages To Orsolya Gaal’s Husband

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.

Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.

The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement.

The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to Ms Gaal’s family home in an upscale community in Forest Hills.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, were out of state at the time of the murder. Her youngest son was at the family home, and has reportedly been ruled out as a suspect.

Police sources say they are investigating “multiple suspects” and do not premeditated given how “sloppy” the crime scene was.

There was no sign of forced entry at the family’s home.

The NYPD is offering a $3500 reward for information leading to Orsolya Gaal’s murderer.

Show latest update 1650528000 Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal Orsolya Gaal's body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police. Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 09:00 1650520800 Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived. Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing. Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal's death and the police investigation. Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 07:00 1650513051 Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post. Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 04:50 1650506451 Orsolya Gaal: Suspect in murder of Queens mother told husband: 'Your whole family is next' The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: "Your whole family is next". Ms Gaal's body was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Law enforcement made an "emergency entry" into the woman's home and found her 13-year-old son alone on the top floor. He was questioned by police and released. Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 03:00 1650501051 Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police. Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, flew back to New York from Portland, Oregon, where they had been on a trip. Read the full story. Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 01:30 1650495651 Orsolya Gaal's death ruled a homicide due to 'sharp force injuries of the neck' The medical examiner's office ruled Orsolya Gaal's death was a homicide caused by "sharp force injuries of the neck". Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her fingers and palms. Detectives believe Ms Gaal's attacker was known to her given the severity of the wounds, and have reportedly identified a "person of interest". A $3500 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest. Orsolya Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times, according to police (Facebook) Bevan Hurley 21 April 2022 00:00 1650492051 Detectives trying to track down three men whose numbers were in Orsolya Gaal's phone NYPD detectives investigating the brutal slaying of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal are trying to locate three men whose numbers were in her phone, ABC News reported. Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her Forest Hills home on Friday night, and her body was placed in a duffle bag and left at a park a few blocks away. Police have identified a "person of interest" in the case who had access to the family home, and believe her killer was known to her. Sources say she was in contact with three men before she was killed. Orsolya Gaal was murdered in the basement of her Queens home, police say (Facebook) Bevan Hurley 20 April 2022 23:00 1650490251 Orsolya Gaal home had advanced surveillance system, family electrician says An electrician who carried out work on the Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered says the house was fitted out with an advanced surveillance system. Arrjuna Jack told DailyMail.com the property in Juno St, Forest Hills, had cameras throughout the property. Detectives believe Ms Gaal was attacked on the first floor and basement of the $2m home sometime after midnight on Friday. Her husband Howard Klein and eldest son were out of state, but her youngest son was home at the time. Mr Jack said the home had a separate entranceway that leads into the kitchen and down to the basement. The killer put Ms Gaal's body in a Bauer sports bag and wheeled it several blocks away at around 4.30am. Orsolya Gaal's $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps) Bevan Hurley 20 April 2022 22:30 1650488451 Bevan Hurley 20 April 2022 22:00 1650486651 Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post. Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Read the full story here. Bevan Hurley 20 April 2022 21:30

