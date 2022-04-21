Orsolya Gaal murder: Suspect David Bonola leaves NYC police precinct in handcuffs

Suspect David Bonola has been arrested after confessing to police he murdered mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal.

Bonola left a Queens precinct in handcuffs and was placed in a police car.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in her basement before the killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Bonola, 44, had been in an intimate relationship with Ms Gaal for about two years which had ended before the killing, NYPD told a press conference on Thursday.

