Orangutan mother introduces newborn baby to sibling in adorable footage

Posted on May 13, 2022 0

Adorable footage captures the moment an orangutan carried her newborn baby up to a nearby window to introduce her to her brother.

Rudy, a 36-year-old Bornean, gave birth to the infant at The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center in Kansas on 7 May.

Carrying the baby on her back, Rudy settled down with a handful of fresh lettuce, as another of her other offspring, Bumi, approached from behind the window.

He then presses himself up against the glass, eager to get a glimpse of his baby sister for the first time.

