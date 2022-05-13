Orangutan mother introduces newborn baby to sibling in adorable footage

Adorable footage captures the moment an orangutan carried her newborn baby up to a nearby window to introduce her to her brother.

Rudy, a 36-year-old Bornean, gave birth to the infant at The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center in Kansas on 7 May.

Carrying the baby on her back, Rudy settled down with a handful of fresh lettuce, as another of her other offspring, Bumi, approached from behind the window.

He then presses himself up against the glass, eager to get a glimpse of his baby sister for the first time.

