Opposition ‘mobs’ will not halt Rwanda deportations, says Priti Patel

Posted on June 15, 2022 0

Opposition “mobs” will not stop the government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda, Priti Patel has suggested.

The home secretary also said she was “disappointed and surprised” by a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights that grounded the first planned flight out of the UK on Tuesday (14 June).

“We will not be put off by the inevitable legal last-minute challenges, nor will we allow mobs to block removals,” Ms Patel told the House of Commons.

“We will not accept that we have no right to control our borders.”

