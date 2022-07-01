Third seed Ons Jabeur once again raced through her latest match at Wimbledon to book a place in the fourth round.

A 6-2 6-3 win over Diane Parry in 68 minutes was the longest amount of time the Tunisian had spent on court at the All England Club this summer but still means she has only played just over three hours in SW19 so far.

Jabeur was in superb touch against her French opponent and showed her full repertoire of tricks on Centre Court with several trademark drop shots able to help her into the last-16.

“It was a great match for me,” the world number two said on court.

“It is tough to play young, talented players like her, especially in a great tournament I love so much, so happy to get it done in two sets and I hope to continue playing this way.”

After racing through her opening two matches with Mirjam Bjorklund and Katarzyna Kawa, a similar pattern emerged in this third-round tie after Jabeur broke three times in the first set.

Parry did eventually get on the board and avoid the bagel with 31 minutes played but a 108mph ace down the middle sealed the opener for the well-backed number three seed.

Teenager Parry had also made the round of 32 at Wimbledon in 2021 and played with more purpose in the second but had no answer to some of Jabeur’s wizardry.

A stunning drop shot after running into the net sealed a key hold and another contributed towards a second break to help the right-hander secure an eighth win in a row on grass.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ons Jabeur in fine form again as she breezes into Wimbledon fourth round