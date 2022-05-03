Only Vladimir Putin’s death will end war, Ukraine top spy chief says amid health rumours

The war in Ukraine will only come to end with the death of Russian president, Vladimir Putin, Kyiv’s top military spy chief has said.

The comments from Major General Kyrylo Budanov come as rumours mount over President Putin’s health, after videos of the leader looking unwell in meetings.

Boldly predicting a Ukrainian victory at the same time as warning that mass-mobilisation in Russia was near, Mr Budanov issued the veiled threat on Monday evening.

“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” he told The New Voice of Ukraine when asked if Mr Putin would survive the war.

“He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end. Don’t worry, Ukraine will win.”

The war in Ukraine can only end with Mr Putin’s death, the top military spy chief said (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boris Karpichkov, a former KBG agent who defected from Russia, told The Sun this week that Putin was becoming “obsessed by paranoid ideas” and may be suffering from health issues.

The former KGB agent listed Parkinson’s, cancer, or another medical condition as an explanation for his odd behaviour, adding his voice to the list of commentators speculating over Mr Putin’s health.

“I am not a medic myself… but there is a serious concern that Putin is suffering from numerous physical health conditions – possibly from the sport injuries during his younger years,” he added.

“This is along with some issues which affect older people – such as dementia in the early stages.”

President Macron is set to speak with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday

Amid speculation, Mr Putin’s press secretary insisted that the president’s health is “excellent.”

French president Emmanuel Macron will speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by telephone at around midday Paris time, Macron’s office said on Tuesday.

Although the two spoke regularly in the early weeks following Russia’s 24 February invasion of Ukraine, Mr Macron last talked to Putin on 29 March.

Tuesday’s call would take place at the initiative of Macron, and follows a call he held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, the Elysee Palace said.

