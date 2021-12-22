Only clinically vulnerable 5 to 11-year-olds to be offered Covid vaccine

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating 5 to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.

The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-5s.

Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second jab, the JCVI has said.

The vaccine watchdog also recommended that booster vaccinations be rolled out among all over-16s, clinically vulnerable over-12s and severely immunocompromised 12 to 15 year-olds who have already received a third primary dose.

“The majority of children aged 5 to 11 are at very low risk of serious illness due to Covid-19. However, some 5 to 11 year olds have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk, and we advise these children to be vaccinated in the first instance,” said Professor Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI chair of Covid-19 immunisation.

“For children and young people who have completed a primary course of vaccination, a booster dose will provide added protection against the Omicron variant.”

The JCVI’s recommendation has been based on the benefits and risks of vaccinating children themselves, rather than than the wider impacts on transmission in society.

It comes after Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) concluded that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective to use in children aged over 5.

June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA, said: “Parents and carers can be reassured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met.

“We have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5 to 11-year olds, with no new safety concerns identified.”

The JCVI has said that it will continue to examine the vaccine safety data for 5 to 11-year-olds and indicated that it could still approve the mass vaccination of this age group in January.

Millions of children from this age group have been vaccinated against Covid in the US and across Europe.

More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Only clinically vulnerable 5 to 11-year-olds to be offered Covid vaccine