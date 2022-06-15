OnePlus proves hi-tech doesn’t have to mean high costs

It can often feel like there’s only a few brands to choose from when you’re shopping for a new mobile, but if you look past the bright shiny lights there are plenty of gems to be found.

Buying a phone outright can save you money in the long run, as SIM-only contracts are usually cheap, plentiful and run for much shorter lengths, so you can switch easily if you see a better offer. And, you’ll save cash by investing in a great quality device instead of paying it off month by month as you would with a typical Phone + SIM contract. It really is the smartest way to own a mobile phone.

Flagship brands would have you believe that all their features, performance, camera quality and screen pixels come at a bank account-emptying cost, but that isn’t necessarily so.

Designed with a young, tech-savvy audience in mind, OnePlus is shaking up the personal tech sphere with cool wearables, audio equipment and handsets that can go toe-to-toe with the more established players.

Matching big names on performance and function at a snip of their heavyweight RRP, OnePlus is made for young professionals, content creators, and gamers who know that hi-tech needn’t mean high costs, which all ties back to its “never settle” MO. The brand is constantly challenging market conventions and the status quo to bring the best features of expensive models to customers for nearly half the price.

Sold? We’ll take you through the specs of two of the great value, hero handsets in OnePlus‘ offering. Prepare to be amazed.

First up, The Nord CE 2 Lite, available in a classic black or sky blue shade. For just shy of £300, this unassuming little device is full of knock-out features that you would expect from devices at double or even triple its price tag. As the brand puts it, “it’s a little more than you’d expect”.

Running on a super-fast, efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset, it’s loaded with a 5000mAh battery as well as a cord for fast charging which can get you back to 50 per cent battery in as little as half an hour.

If you’re looking for a handset that can keep up with your diary (and share it all to social media afterwards, too), this phone could be The One for you. Capture pin-sharp content on the 64MP Al triple camera and enjoy rich sound as you stream the latest shows, listen to your favourite artists or just video call the ‘rents. Unlike pricier models, The Nord CE 2 Lite still sports a headphone jack, allowing you to use it with corded headphones as well as wireless buds through Bluetooth.

Gamers will marvel at how seamlessly the graphics move across the 16.73cm screen as well as the game focus mode to truly plunge you into your latest adventure. It really is built for all-day play.

Oh, and it’s 5G-enabled too. Tell us, what’s not to love? We’ll wait.

For around £100 more, you could be the proud owner of the seriously impressive Nord 2T. Where to start with its capabilities? Let’s begin with the battery – to say it charges quickly is a massive understatement. This phone gets back to full juice faster than any other of the brand’s Nord phones, powering up a flat 4500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. That’s an impressive 120 per cent faster than the OG Nord model.

Never suffer a bad selfie again; the 50MP camera sucks in up to 56 per cent of light so you’ll always get the perfect shot, even in low lighting and with shaky hands – think festivals just as the headline act starts up. It’s AI and 5G enabled too, making it faster, clearer and sharper than other models.

Best of all is the 16.33cm 90Hz AMOLED Display which goes one better than HD with FHD+ clarity – all the better to see your content captured through the 32MP front-facing camera with. What’s more, for a limited time, you can claim a free pair of Buds Z2 with purchases of OnePlus’ Nord 2T, equipping you with practically everything you need to hit the ground running, straight out of the box.

