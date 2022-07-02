Police say a one-year-old-child who was left inside a hot car for several hours died earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Thursday in ​​Danielsville, Georgia, and the child’s mother was an employee of the Walgreens store, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was inside the store for “an underdetermined amount of time before she discovered the child in the vehicle”, according to local NBC affiliate WXIA .

The ​​Danielsville Police Department said officers responded to an “unresponsive” child at the Walgreens location.

“The child was later pronounced deceased. This is an active investigation and we are working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” police said in a statement .

The sheriff’s office believes the child was inside the hot car, where temperatures exceeded 100 degrees fahrenheit, for several hours, according to WXIA.

The woman and child have not yet been identified. She told investigators that she accidentally left her child in the car, a police spokesperson told the Athens Banner-Herald .

The woman has not yet been charged with a crime, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

It follows another tragic incident earlier this week in Virginia, where a father died by suicide after discovering his infant child dead inside of a hot car.

Source Link One-year-old found dead in hot car outside of Walgreens in Georgia