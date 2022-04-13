More than a third of funds from a voucher scheme to boost the high street were spent in businesses not forced to close during lockdown, new figures have revealed.

Almost £137 million was spend in 3.7 transactions using £100 Spend Local cards as part one of Stormont’s flagship Covid recovery stimulus measures.

All householders across Northern Ireland were eligible for one of the £100 Spend Local cards.

A new report by the Department for the Economy found that £84.9 million (62%) was spent in businesses that had been required by the Covid regulations to close during 2020.

Conversely some 38% was spent in businesses which had not had to close.

Analysis also shows that 87% (£118m) of funds were spent in retail businesses with a further £10m (8%) spent in accommodation and food service businesses, £4m (3%) spent on other service activities, and £1m (1%) in professional, scientific and technical businesses.

It found that the average amount spent on activated cards was £97.94, and that the busiest day of transactions was Sunday November 14, 2021 when 104,477 transactions were recorded.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link One third of Spend Local card funds spent in businesses not forced to close