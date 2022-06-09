One-pan dinners: Lamb stir fry with blistered green beans

This quick one-pan dinner is inspired by the dry-sauteed string beans with pork that’s been my go-to whenever I order in from my local Chinese restaurant. The vegetable is so lip-smackingly good cooked that way – blistered and lightly charred but still crisp-tender – I cannot resist it.

It turns out, the technique is also so easy that, since first trying it myself when testing this recipe, it has officially become my new favourite way to cook green beans. Just put a little oil in a pan, get it nice and hot, then sear the green beans, tossing now and then, until they take on that alluring texture and colour.

Besides the searing technique, what also intrigues me about that particular Chinese dish is how it uses a small amount of meat as a flavouring agent rather than as a main feature. From a nutritional point of view, this is one way to include animal protein in your life healthfully, while tipping the overall balance toward more plant-based foods.

For this recipe, I used those dry-saute and meat-as-accent techniques for a saucy, savoury dish with flavours that lean toward north Africa and the Middle East. Once the green beans are cooked, they’re removed from the pan and lamb mince is added to brown with shallot (or onion) and garlic. Then a tin of tomatoes goes in, followed by a sprinkle of earthy cumin and coriander and a warming hint of cinnamon. Once that cooks down a bit, the blistered green beans are added back to the pan and coated with the richly flavourful, meaty sauce.

Served on a bed of nutty bulgur or brown rice, with a fresh sprinkle of mint leaves, it’s a fast and tasty weeknight meal that’s globally influenced and healthfully balanced.

Blistered green beans with lamb and aromatic spices

Storage notes: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.

Total time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

450g green beans, trimmed

¼ plus ⅛ tsp fine salt, divided

225g lamb mince

40g finely diced shallot or onion

3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

One (400g) tin no-salt-added chopped tomatoes, with juices

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

¼ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

⅛ tsp ground cinnamon

900g cooked bulgur or brown rice, for serving

2 tbsp small or torn large mint leaves

Method:

In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the green beans, season with ⅛ teaspoon of salt, and cook, tossing occasionally, until the beans are firm-tender and charred and blistered in spots, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer the green beans to a bowl.

Add the lamb and shallot or onion to the pan, reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring and breaking up the meat with a spoon, until no longer pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until aromatic, an additional 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, cumin, red pepper flakes, coriander, the remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt, the black pepper and cinnamon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced and the ingredients have melded, about 3 minutes.

Return the green beans to the pan and toss to combine, then remove from the heat. To serve, divide the bulgur or rice among four plates, top with the lamb and green bean mixture, and garnish with the mint leaves.

Nutrition information per serving | Calories: 337; total fat: 17g; saturated fat: 6g; cholesterol: 41mg; sodium: 287mg; carbohydrates: 33g; dietary fibre: 9g; sugar: 8g; protein: 16g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

© The Washington Post

