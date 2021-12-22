One of world’s deadliest snakes found on Greater Manchester industrial estate

One of the world’s deadliest snakes has been discovered on an industrial estate in Greater Manchester.

The venomous reptile survived a 4,000-mile trip in a shipment from Pakistan, before being discovered by a “shocked” forklift driver in Salford, who trapped it in a cardboard box and alerted the RSPCA.

When the staff at Manchester Brick Specialist researched the type of snake, they came across an image of a saw-scaled viper – some species of which are thought to be responsible for more snakebites and human deaths than all other snake species combined.

While the RSPCA inspector who was called to to deal with the snake on Friday said he was initially “a bit sceptical” that he would arrive at Langley Road to find such a species, he soon realised their analysis was correct.

“Sometimes we get to jobs like this, and it turns out to be a harmless grass snake – we have even attended snake reports which turn out to be plastic toys,” said inspector Ryan King.

“However, I only had to take a quick look to realise we were dealing with a reptile which was more than capable of killing people with its highly toxic venom.”

As staff at the firm had already contained the snake, Mr King – wearing full protective clothing – was able to safely place the reptile in a snake bag and transport it to an establishment with a special licence to care for venomous reptiles.

“I just think it was so lucky that they had spotted the snake – they are very small, and it could have easily bitten someone, and it seems he has been in the brickyard for about a month,” Mr King said.

Michael Regan, 40, who first trapped the reptile after finding it in a container of bricks, said: “The container was shipped at the beginning of November so it seems amazing that the snake has survived for seven weeks away from its natural environment, but I am glad it is now safe in a new home.”

He added: “I knew to keep a safe distance but, obviously, had no idea how deadly this snake was – it was pretty shocking. Looking back now it really was a good job it was spotted and dealt with or who knows what could have happened.”

While typically small in size, saw-scaled vipers can kill a human within hours – with some species injecting up to 12mg of venom in a single bite. A 5mg dose is enough to be fatal.

They are typically found in northern Africa, the Middle East, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India, where it has been estimated that up to 50,000 people are killed by snakebites each year – many of them from saw-scaled vipers.

Their venom contains enzymes called metalloproteinases which can cause haemorrhaging and lead to the victims bleeding to death.

“Anti-venom is available in the countries where the viper originates from, but the snake is so venomous – even then it does not always save the victim,” Mr King said.

“It was quite an honour to deal with this snake, and I am pleased he has a home where he will be looked after. It is amazing that he survived a 4,000-mile journey and managed to live for weeks, and in such a cold climate when arriving in England.”

The viper is far from the first to make the trip to England, however – with one discovered in a container of rocks from India by an Essex stonemason in October.

Sue Schwar, manager of the South Essex Wildlife Hospital, which contained the snake, said that the people who opened the crate and discovered the viper were “very lucky to be alive”, BBC News reported.

Additional reporting by SWNS

