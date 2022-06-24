‘One of the darkest days for women’s rights’ – Nicola Sturgeon on Roe v Wade

The First Minister of Scotland said the overturning of legal protections for abortion in the US marks “one of the darkest days for women’s rights.”

Nicola Sturgeon’s comments come after news broke on Friday about the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, upending federal reproductive protections set nearly 50 years ago in the landmark Roe v Wade case.

Commenting on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “One of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime.

“Obviously the immediate consequences will be suffered by women in the US – but this will embolden anti-abortion and anti-women forces in other countries too. Solidarity doesn’t feel enough right now – but it is necessary.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the decision was “a big step backwards”.

“I have always believed in a woman’s right to choose and I stick to that view, that’s why the UK has the laws that it does,” he said.

Referring to changes to the law in Northern Ireland, he added: “We recently took steps to ensure that those laws were enforced throughout the whole of the UK.”

