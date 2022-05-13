‘One of my biggest regrets’ – Rebekah Vardy says she apologised to Peter Andre for chipolata claim

Rebekah Vardy has told the High Court she apologised to Peter Andre for an interview in which she discussed the size of his manhood and compared it to a chipolata.

The 40-year-old returned to the witness stand on the fourth day of her libel trial against Coleen Rooney over allegations she was leaking information to the press about her fellow footballer’s wife.

On Tuesday, shortly after being asked if she respected the privacy of others, Ms Vardy was questioned about a 2004 interview that carried the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”

She told the High Court on Friday she had sent Andre and his wife “personal messages a couple of years ago” to address the comments made in the News of the World article.

Ms Vardy, who is married to Premier League footballer Jamie Vardy, said she regrets the interview and making those comments.

She also alleged it included “a lot of things in there that didn’t come out of my mouth, that were misrepresented.”

Court sketch of Rebekah Vardy being questioned (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“It’s one of my biggest regrets,” the model told the court on Friday, adding that she was “very young” at the time.

Andre hit back at the resurfaced comments on Thursday, telling his Instagram followers: “It’s been the butt of all jokes. I’ve taken it for 15 years.”

Ms Vardy continued to give evidence to court on Friday morning. Ms Rooney, the wife of former England captain Wayne Rooney was expected to take the stand later on.

The 36-year-old has so far been watching on with her husband, former England captain Wayne Rooney, as Ms Vardy has been quizzed about messages discussing leaking information to the press and her relationship with the media.

The High Court trial centres on an explosive social media post by Ms Rooney in 2019, which detailed an elaborate scheme to work out who was leaking stories from her Instagram to the press and earned her the nickname “Wagatha Christie”. It concluded: “It’s…… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel.

The case continues.

