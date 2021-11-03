A man has been shot dead and two others wounded after a shooting at a Chipotle in Palm Beach Springs, Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a parking lot on the I-95 on Northlake Boulevard at around 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, police spokeswoman Teri Barbara said.

One of the injured persons was in a critical condition, while the other’s injuries were described as non life-threatening.

We are investigating a triple shooting in the Chipotle parking lot around 2pm, east of I-95 on Northlake Blvd. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. The other two victims received non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/K3MsbOKv92 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) November 3, 2021

The sheriff’s office were unable to say immediately if a suspect was in custody, but said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

They said the investigation was in the preliminary stages and no motive for the shooting had been established.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link One man killed in triple shooting at Chipotle in Florida