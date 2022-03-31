One killed after US Navy plane crashes in Virginia

A US Navy plane with three people onboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one and injuring the other two.

In a statement Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic said that the plane, US Navy E2-D, was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia when it crashed.

The plane, an advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft, is based out of Naval Station Norfolk.

It is assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron, reported Associated Press.

The crash site is about 150 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

A volunteer fire department in Stockton responded to a call around 7.30pm, according to Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland’s Ocean City Fire Department.

“One person was stuck in the plane, ″ Mr Whittington said.

The Navy’s statement said that the deceased crew member was found dead in the aircraft and divers from the Fire Department in Worcester County, helped to recover the body.

Maryland State Police rescued the other two crew members, and they were subsequently transported to Wallops Island to receive treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The identities of the three people aboard the plane have not yet been released.

A spokesperson for the US Coast Guard said after crashing near Chincoteague, the aircraft became partially submerged in water, reported WRIC.

The two people rescued suffered broken legs, the spokesperson added.

In a statement Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office said that the situation is being monitored.

The statement added that Mr Youngkin and his wife have the officers’ families in their thoughts and prayers.

Several US Navy aircraft have been involved in crashes since the beginning of this year.

In February, four people died after a helicopter operated by a military contractor crashed during a training mission at a US Naval Facility in Hawaii.

