One in 15 Conservative MPs believe climate change is a ‘myth’, poll finds

One in 15 Conservative MPs still do not believe that climate change is real, exclusive polling for The Independent shows.

A survey of more than 100 cross-party MPs found scepticism about global warming and the impact of human activity remains relatively strong among Tory politicians.

Five per cent of Conservatives said the scientific phenomenon of climate change – currently mobilising world leaders at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow – is “a myth”.

And nine per cent of Tory MPs said they did not accept that there is a scientific consensus on human activity causing climate change, according to the poll by Savanta ComRes.

It also found that one-third of Tory MPs (37 per cent) do not believe that the increased frequency and severity of extreme global weather events comes from climate change – despite agreement among scientists that the impacts can already be seen.

Friends of the Earth said the poll showed that Boris Johnson had “failed to convince members of his own party” of the scientific consensus on the climate crisis, despite the “glossy announcements” made at Cop26.

“This calls into question his ability to act in line with the scale of the climate disaster on our doorsteps,” said Connor Schwartz, climate lead at the pressure group. “Clearly the PM has work to do behind-the-scenes.”

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay told The Independent it was “extremely worrying to see such climate denialism” in the Tory party.

He added: “It is no wonder that Boris Johnson is nowhere near delivering the sort of transformational change required, if so many of his own MPs don’t even believe the science.”

Dr Doug Parr, chief scientist for Greenpeace UK, said the poll suggests a “tiny but stubborn pockets of climate denial have managed to persist in the Conservative party”, adding: “This minority of MPs is out of step with the overwhelming scientific consensus, with public concerns, and with their own party’s leadership.”

There was less scepticism from Labour and other opposition parties when it comes to the reality of the climate emergency facing the planet.

Five of the 56 Tory MPs surveyed by Savanta ComRes said they did not accept there was scientific consensus around human activity being responsible global warming, but no Labour MP said the same.

There was a particularly stark divide between the parties on the question of eating less meat as a means of cutting the emissions which come from its mass production.

Almost two-thirds of Tory MPs (66 per cent) do not accept adopting a more plant-based diet is a means of tackling climate change. But only 9 per cent of Labour were sceptical about the impact of a plant-based diet, with 91 per cent saying it could make a positive difference.

While Cop26 has seen new commitments to reverse deforestation and ending nations’ dependence on coal, campaigners have been largely underwhelmed by the pledges made so far, many of which are voluntary or set deadlines decades away.

The survey of MPs also found pessimism about the chances of the summit leading to the changes needed to keep global warming in check.

The poll found that half (51 per cent) of MPs – rising to 69 per cent of those in Labour – think leaders will fail to meet the goal of limiting global warming to below two degrees Celsius set by the Cop21 Paris Agreement.

Almost as many (42 per cent, again rising to 69 per cent of Labour MPs) think it is unlikely that the UK government will hit its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

While 94 per cent of Labour MPs said Mr Johnson’s government should prioritise the cutting of emissions as part of the Covid recovery, only 55 per cent of Tory MPs think a “green recovery” should be a priority.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link One in 15 Conservative MPs believe climate change is a ‘myth’, poll finds