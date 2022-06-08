One dead in fiery interstate pile-up in Arkansas

At least one person has died in a fiery pile-up on Interstate 30 in Arkansas involving eight semi-trucks and three passenger cars on Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred at 2.30pm and closed traffic in both directions of the highway in Hot Springs County near Malvern, about 100 kms (62 miles) southwest of Little Rock, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said.

Multiple people were injured in the crash.

Images captured by passing motorists showed two 18-wheelers that appeared to have been in a head-on collision, with intense flames rising from the cabs.

A column of smoke rising from the crash site was visible for several miles, social media users reported.

Transport officials were diverting traffic away from the area to highway exit 91 as they carry out a scene examination.

Eastbound lanes of the I-30 remained closed at 4.30pm, and traffic was backed up for several miles. The westbound lanes had reopened and traffic was moving slowly through.

