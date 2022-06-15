One person was killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting outside a community center on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, according to police.

Police were called to Glenwood Community Center around 5pm.

Witnesses say shots were fired during an argument in a parking lot near the facility’s pool.

The victims were taken to Grant Medical Center and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The community center is being used as a cooling center, as many in the city are without power due to an ongoing heatwave.

“I love you. I’m sorry you had to see this,” a bystander could be heard telling his child on a local newscast. “I thought this was supposed to be a summer of you having fun and instead this happens on the second day. I’m sorry, I couldn’t live with you.”

“Two days into summer camp and somebody’s getting killed, yeah that’s hurting my heart,” the father told ABC 6.

The violence in Ohio follows some of the most deadly mass shootings in US history, after 10 people were killed in a white supremacist attack on a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, and 21 were slain in a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link One dead and two injured in shooting outside of Ohio community center